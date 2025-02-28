Manu Morlanes Injury: Back in the squad for Alaves

Morlanes (knee) was initially expected to miss the rest of the season with a long-term injury but has recovered much faster than anticipated. Coach Jagoba Arrasate confirmed he will be in the squad for Sunday's match against Alaves, stating, "Both Samu Costa and Morlanes have trained normally and will be on the list."

Morlanes has recovered from his knee injury and will be available for Sunday's match. The issue was less severe than initially expected but the staff is expected to be cautious with him. He should be a bench option and play when Sergi Darder needs a rest since the staff will likely be cautious with him.