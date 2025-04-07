Manu Morlanes Injury: Diagnosed with hamstring tear

Morlanes has been diagnosed with a left hamstring tear, the club announced Monday.

Morlanes was one of three players who left Saturday's loss to Celta Vigo with hamstring injuries, with Takuma Asano and Vedat Muriqi being the others. The central midfielder is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks at a bare minimum, with a return date of April 22 for the match against Barcelona in a best-case scenario. Omar Mascarell should see most of the minutes vacated in midfield with Morlanes sidelined.