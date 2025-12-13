Morlanes opened the scoring through a right-footed shot to the near post in the fifth minute of Saturday's game. He apparently got hurt at some point in the first half and stayed on the pitch for a while longer until he could no longer continue. He's set to be assessed during the week to determine the severity of the blow. Considering that Omar Mascarell will be unavailable due to international duty, Samu Costa and Antonio Sanchez are options to play defensive midfield roles if Morlanes is ruled out.