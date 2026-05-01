Manu Morlanes Injury: Subs off with injury against Girona

Morlanes left Friday's match against Girona after suffering an injury.

Morlanes went down with a physical issue during an active performance in central midfield. This issue makes him questionable for upcoming weeks, where his place could be taken by Javier Llabres if Omar Mascarell continues to be deployed in the back line. The former Villarreal man will hope to avoid a major issue but will likely need to be assessed in upcoming days.