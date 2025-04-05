Manu Morlanes Injury: Taken off injured

Morlanes was forced off in the 59th minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo due to an apparent injury.

Morlanes had to be taken off the pitch early Saturday, going down and removed in the 59th minute. He has started in their past three outings, so he will hope it was only a minor injury. He was replaced by Antonio Sanchez, a possible replacement if the midfielder misses more time moving forward.