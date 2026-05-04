Manu Morlanes News: Clears injury scare

Morlanes (undisclosed) returned to team training Monday and is available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal after recovering from the issue that forced him off during Friday's win over Girona, the club posted.

Morlanes had left the pitch during the Girona fixture raising concerns over his fitness, but his return to collective sessions is a clean bill of health heading into the weekend. The central midfielder should push to regain his starting role against Villarreal, with Javier Llabres no longer needed as a replacement option following the positive update from the club.