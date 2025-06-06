Manu Morlanes News: Depth piece in midfield

Morlanes recorded 15 starts and 23 total appearances in LaLiga, tallying 44 tackles, 24 interceptions and 16 clearances.

Morlanes was a regular presence in midfield in the first half of the season but missed considerable time in the second half due to injuries. This resulted in Morlanes making just three starts in league play since the beginning of January. It seems he'll remain a depth piece for Mallorca in the 2025/26 season as long as he stays with the club, with Omar Mascarell and Samu Costa ahead of him in the pecking order.