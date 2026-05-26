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Manu Morlanes News: Finds back of net Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Morlanes scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Oviedo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Morlanes was known for his defensive work in midfield, but he was able to close out the season with a goal when he took advantage of a loose ball following a rebound to find the back of the net. Morlanes started in 22 of his 32 league appearances this season, tallying three goals, 17 chances created, 56 tackles and 22 clearances.

Manu Morlanes
Mallorca
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