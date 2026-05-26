Manu Morlanes News: Finds back of net Saturday

Morlanes scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Oviedo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Morlanes was known for his defensive work in midfield, but he was able to close out the season with a goal when he took advantage of a loose ball following a rebound to find the back of the net. Morlanes started in 22 of his 32 league appearances this season, tallying three goals, 17 chances created, 56 tackles and 22 clearances.