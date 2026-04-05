Manu Morlanes News: Scores opener Saturday

Morlanes scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Real Madrid.

Morlanes opened up the scoring Saturday with a strike in the 41st minute assisted by Pablo Maffeo. It marked just his second goal of the season and his first since Dec. 13. In addition to his two shots on the attack, he also made two interceptions and two clearances before he was subbed off in the 70th minute for Mateo Joseph.