Manu Sanchez News: Assists on Monday

Sanchez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 win over Getafe.

Sanchez continued a brilliant team move by setting up Carlos Espi's header in the 83rd minute. Sanchez completed 26 passes and also made a tackle and a clearance. This was a strong performance following a difficult period during which he picked up three yellow cards in four games and failed to record any notable contributions.