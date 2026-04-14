Manu Sanchez News: Assists on Monday
Sanchez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 win over Getafe.
Sanchez continued a brilliant team move by setting up Carlos Espi's header in the 83rd minute. Sanchez completed 26 passes and also made a tackle and a clearance. This was a strong performance following a difficult period during which he picked up three yellow cards in four games and failed to record any notable contributions.
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