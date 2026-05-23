Manu Sanchez News: Decent service

Manu Sanchez registered five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Betis.

Sanchez did have a few accurate crosses but simply wasn't able to get volume to translate what would be solid efficiency into an assist. He'll likely go back to Celta Vigo since his loan deal with Levante was for just this season, though he could explore a permanent move to the club that did manage to stay in La Liga for 2026-27.