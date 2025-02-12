Manuel Akanji Injury: Questionable moving forward

Akanji (groin) is questionable for the club's next two matches and is feared to have suffered a muscle injury, according to manager Pep Guardiola, per Jonathan Gorrie of The Standard. "I don't know yet, but if they have gone out for muscular reasons, maybe they will not be there."

Akanji received his initial report following his injury Tuesday, but the exact extent of his issues is still unclear. A muscle injury seems to be the main culprit but the question up in the air is his return date, already being labeled as questionable for their next two games. This could be a significant loss for the team if he remains out, as he is a regular starter, with the likes of Nathan Ake or John Stones to continue in his spot if he misses more time.