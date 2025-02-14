Manuel Akanji Injury: Set for surgery

Akanji (groin) is going to undergo surgery Saturday and miss more than two months, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "He has surgery on Saturday. Eight to 10 weeks out."

Akanji was feared to have suffered a serious muscular injury during a clash with Real Madrid. In the end the worst came to pass, as the defender is now set for a spell on the sideline. Akanji is expected to miss more than two months, potentially pointing towards a larger role for Nathan Ake and John Stones, depending on their health.