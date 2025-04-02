Manuel Akanji Injury: Training better recently

Akanji (groin) is training better this week, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "He's training better. All of them will come before the end of the season. I don't know when [he will come back], but he's getting better. It's been a long time since he has been out."

Akanji suffered an abductor injury against Real Madrid in mid-Feb. He is still in his recovery process, but he has been training better in recent days. His timeline for return remains unclear, although his coach has stated he will return before the end of the season. Until he returns to full fitness, Abdukodir Khusanov is seeing a larger role in central defense for the Citizens.