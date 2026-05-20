Manuel Akanji Injury: Unavailable versus Bologna
Akanji will be spared in Saturday's season finale ahead of the World Cup, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Akanji will avoid taking unnecessary risks and will join his national team a little earlier, as Inter have already clinched the title. Stefan De Vrij or Francesco Acerbi will take his place. He's been a reliable day-out starter since joining last summer, contributing to 17 clean sheets in 43 games and tallying 60 tackles, 42 interceptions and 135 clearances.
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