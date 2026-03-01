Manuel Akanji News: Busy showing against Genoa
Akanji recorded four tackles (zero won), four interceptions and four clearances in Saturday's 2-0 win against Genoa.
Akanji anchored an unusual backline amid some rotation and had his most active display in a while, matching his season highs in interceptions and tackles. He has posted at least one clearance in 30 straight matches, racking up 98 and contributing to 13 clean sheets in that stretch. He has taken one or more shots in three tilts in a row, amassing six attempts (three on target).
