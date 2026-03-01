Manuel Akanji headshot

Manuel Akanji News: Busy showing against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Akanji recorded four tackles (zero won), four interceptions and four clearances in Saturday's 2-0 win against Genoa.

Akanji anchored an unusual backline amid some rotation and had his most active display in a while, matching his season highs in interceptions and tackles. He has posted at least one clearance in 30 straight matches, racking up 98 and contributing to 13 clean sheets in that stretch. He has taken one or more shots in three tilts in a row, amassing six attempts (three on target).

Manuel Akanji
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Akanji See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Akanji See More
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
41 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
202 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
205 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
249 days ago