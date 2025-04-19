Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Akanji headshot

Manuel Akanji News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Akanji (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Everton.

Akanji had a chance to return for Saturday's game after recovering from a groin injury that sidelined him since mid-February. He starts on the bench Saturday as he is not being rushed back into the starting XI after two months without playing. He will likely build his fitness gradually in the coming games before finding his starting role back.

