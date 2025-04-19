Manuel Akanji News: On bench Saturday
Akanji (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Everton.
Akanji had a chance to return for Saturday's game after recovering from a groin injury that sidelined him since mid-February. He starts on the bench Saturday as he is not being rushed back into the starting XI after two months without playing. He will likely build his fitness gradually in the coming games before finding his starting role back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now