Manuel Akanji News: Seals the deal versus Lecce

Akanji scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and one clearance in 30 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Lecce.

Akanji got a rare breather in between the two legs of the UEFA Champions League playoffs, but he still featured off the bench and hit the net with a thumping header on a corner kick for his second goal in short order. He has posted at least one clearance in 28 games in a row, averaging 3.17 per fixture. He has contributed to three clean sheets in the last six contests, recording nine tackles (three won) and four interceptions over that span.