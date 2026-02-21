Manuel Akanji headshot

Manuel Akanji News: Seals the deal versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Akanji scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and one clearance in 30 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Lecce.

Akanji got a rare breather in between the two legs of the UEFA Champions League playoffs, but he still featured off the bench and hit the net with a thumping header on a corner kick for his second goal in short order. He has posted at least one clearance in 28 games in a row, averaging 3.17 per fixture. He has contributed to three clean sheets in the last six contests, recording nine tackles (three won) and four interceptions over that span.

Manuel Akanji
Inter Milan
