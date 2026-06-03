Manuel Akanji News: Set to anchor Swiss backline

Akanji has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad and is expected to lead the defensive unit as one of the most experienced and authoritative center-backs in the squad.

Akanji posted 60 tackles, 42 interceptions and 135 clearances across all competitions this season, delivering another commanding campaign that reinforces his standing as one of the top defenders in Serie A. His combination of physicality, composure on the ball and reading of the game makes him a difficult opponent for any forward line, and his ability to step out and engage in midfield areas without compromising the defensive shape gives Switzerland an additional layer of tactical flexibility at the back. Akanji is the cornerstone of Switzerland's defensive structure and the player around whom coach Murat Yakin builds his defensive organization. His experience in major tournaments and his familiarity with playing alongside the other members of the Swiss backline gives the unit a cohesion and understanding that is difficult to replicate. Switzerland's chances of keeping clean sheets and progressing deep into the knockout rounds are directly tied to Akanji's ability to lead from the back and impose his quality on the most dangerous opposition attackers this summer.