Manuel Bueno Injury: Suffers knee issue

Bueno has been diagnosed with a bone edema on the tibial plateau of his right knee after being forced to leave Saturday's training session and is ruled out for the time being, according to the club.

Bueno has mainly been a bench option for Sevilla this season, so his absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup, though he could have been in contention to start Monday's crucial clash against Real Sociedad. Batista Mendy is expected to take on a larger role in the midfield in his absence, with the club providing no specific return timeline as Bueno begins his recovery from the bone edema.