Manuel Capasso News: Busy defensively in draw

Capasso had one off-target shot and made three tackles (two won), eight clearances, five interceptions and two blocks during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Capasso had another brilliant performance at the heart of the defense, leading all players in both clearances and interceptions and simply dominating opposing forwards. Since joining Atlas before the start of Clausura, the center-back has been simply amazing, with a whopping 93 clearances, most among all Liga MX players in the period, and 25 interceptions over 11 starts.