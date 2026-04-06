Manuel Capasso News: Busy defensively in loss

Capasso had one shot on goal, created one chance and made two tackles (both won), seven clearances and four interceptions during Saturday's 2-0 loss against Leon.

Capasso couldn't do much to avoid the loss but still put up amazing numbers as usual, with his seven clearances taking his Clausura tournament total to 108, which puts him atop all Liga MX's players in that category. The center-back also ranks third in interceptions per game since he joined Atlas, cementing himself as one of the game's top defenders right now.