Manuel Capasso News: Makes four clearances in loss

Capasso had one off-target shot, created one chance and made one tackle, four clearances and three interceptions during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Cruz Azul.

Capasso didn't put up gaudy numbers as usual but was still busy defensively against a dangerous opposition. Atlas' defensive was leaky at times during Clausura but the center-back should be the last one to be blamed for that as he racked up 142 clearances and 44 interceptions over 19 starts to position himself as one of the premier Liga MX's players at his position.