Manuel Capasso News: Scores opener in win

Capasso scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Tigres. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Capasso opened his scoring count in the 2026/27 season with a header off Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez's set-piece cross in the second minute against the UANL side. It was also a notable defensive performance for the center-back, who reached double digits in clearances for the first time over four appearances this campaign. The downside to his strong run of form is the fact that he has already received three yellow cards early in the tournament. He should continue to feature in upcoming matches, hoping that his heavy defensive workload makes up for Atlas' poor clean sheet chances.