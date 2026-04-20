Manuel Capasso News: Scores winner versus Santos

Capasso scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Santos.

Capasso went forward on set pieces and notched the lone goal of the game from one of those situations in the 21st minute. The goal was his second in 15 Liga MX starts, but he's more consistently reliable for defensive stats, leading the league with an average of 8.1 clearances per game. He has also been involved in six clean sheets, with three of them coming in the last four matches. He'll look to further improve his numbers while playing a central role in a busy back line.