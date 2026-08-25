Manuel Capasso News: Shines defensively in win

Capasso had one off-target shot, made three tackles (two won), six clearances, two interceptions and two blocks and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 2-0 win over Cruz Azul.

Capasso was once again brilliant at the heart of the defense, putting up a very well-rounded stat line to help his side getting their second clean sheet of the year despite facing a powerful Cruz Azul offense. With 34 clearances and 12 interceptions over five starts, the center-back is once again among Liga MX top 10 in both categories, which is a routine since he joined Atlas last year.