Manuel Gibran Lajud News: Makes seven saves as substitute

Lajud made seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Lajud was required to make an odd appearance following Andres Sanchez's injury in the 26th minute against Cruz Azul. The backup keeper had some lapses in concentration and conceded a pair of the opposition's goals, but overall he put in a good effort. He'll be ready to feature from kickoff if Sanchez ends up dealing with a serious issue with seven games left to play in the Clausura regular season.