Manuel Gulde Injury: Plays with the U23 team

Gulde (back) played with the U23 team to build his fitness after a long injury absence, coach Julian Schuster said in a press conference.

Gulde has yet to play his first minute with the senior team this season but logged 90 minutes Sunday with the U23 squad to build his fitness, which is a positive sign. The defender started 30 of his 35 appearances last season and could strengthen the backline once he regains full match fitness in the coming weeks.