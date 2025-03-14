Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Manuel Gulde headshot

Manuel Gulde Injury: Plays with the U23 team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Gulde (back) played with the U23 team to build his fitness after a long injury absence, coach Julian Schuster said in a press conference.

Gulde has yet to play his first minute with the senior team this season but logged 90 minutes Sunday with the U23 squad to build his fitness, which is a positive sign. The defender started 30 of his 35 appearances last season and could strengthen the backline once he regains full match fitness in the coming weeks.

Manuel Gulde
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now