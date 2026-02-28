Manuel Lazzari headshot

Manuel Lazzari Injury: Called up for Torino meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Lazzari (calf) has been included in Napoli's squad list to face Torino on Sunday.

Lazzari is good to go after sitting out three matches because of a calf injury and will resume backing up Adam Marusic and competing with Luca Pellegrini and Nuno Tavares. Lazzari has started in two of his last four showing, recording three crosses (zero accurate), three clearances and one block, with no clean sheets.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Lazzari
