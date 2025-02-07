Manuel Lazzari Injury: Probable for Monza fixture

Lazzari (knee) is slated to be an option against Monza on Sunday as he has successfully ramped up in training with no setbacks, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Lazzari has completed his rehab from a slightly unusual knee injury. Whoever is in better shape between him and Nuno Tavares (thigh) will get the nod opposite Adam Marusic on the defensive wings. He has recorded three shots (one on target), eight tackles and two interceptions in his last three displays.