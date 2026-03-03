Manuel Lazzari headshot

Manuel Lazzari News: DNP in Torino contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Lazzari (calf) wasn't deployed in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Torino.

Lazzari was available after missing three weeks, but the coach made different choices with his substitutions. He'll look to compete primarily with Luca Pellegrini and Nuno Tavares, who have both been up and down, while Adam Marusic can play on either flank indifferently.

Manuel Lazzari
Lazio
More Stats & News
