Manuel Lazzari News: Option from bench
Lazzari (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Torino.
Lazzari is on the team sheet Sunday as expected after an absence of a few games, with the defender working back into a bench spot in his return. He has only started in six of his 16 appearances, likely to remain a depth pick.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Lazzari See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Lazzari See More