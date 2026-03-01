Manuel Lazzari headshot

Manuel Lazzari News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Lazzari (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Torino.

Lazzari is on the team sheet Sunday as expected after an absence of a few games, with the defender working back into a bench spot in his return. He has only started in six of his 16 appearances, likely to remain a depth pick.

Manuel Lazzari
Lazio
