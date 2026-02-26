Manuel Locatelli News: Drills PK in Galatasaray clash

Locatelli scored one goal to go with three shots (two on target), seven tackles (two won) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Galatasaray.

Locatelli opened the scoring with a spot-kick, hitting the net for the second time in the last four games, set a new season high in crosses and matched the one in tackles. He has notched multiple clearances in the last five matches, accumulating 18 and adding seven key passes and 27 tackles (11 won) over that span. Additionally, he has swung in at least one cross in four appearances in a row, totaling seven deliveries (two accurate).