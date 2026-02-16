Manuel Locatelli headshot

Manuel Locatelli News: First Serie A goal of campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Locatelli scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Locatelli's late strike leveled the match momentarily before Inter Milan would retake the lead in Juventus's 3-2 road defeat. The holding-midfielder disrupted play over his 90 minute shift with a team-high seven tackles (four won), one interception, two clearances and two blocks. Locatelli has played the full 90 minutes in two of his last three appearances.

Manuel Locatelli
Juventus
