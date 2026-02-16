Manuel Locatelli News: First Serie A goal of campaign
Locatelli scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Inter Milan.
Locatelli's late strike leveled the match momentarily before Inter Milan would retake the lead in Juventus's 3-2 road defeat. The holding-midfielder disrupted play over his 90 minute shift with a team-high seven tackles (four won), one interception, two clearances and two blocks. Locatelli has played the full 90 minutes in two of his last three appearances.
