Manuel Locatelli News: Hard-working outing against Atalanta

Locatelli won two of three tackels and had four clearances, four blocks and one key pass in Saturday's 1-0 win against Atalanta.

Locatelli was a muscular presence in the midfield and contributed to stifling the opponents, who had the upper hand for most of the contest. He has tallied multiple tackles in his last seven appearances, totaling 29 (14 won), adding 11 chances created and eight interceptions during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his 11th showing in a row with one or more clearances, for a total of 31, and his sixth display in a row with at least one shot.