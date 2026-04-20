Manuel Locatelli News: Main playmaker in Bologna bout

Locatelli recorded two shots (zero on goal), one interception and three chances created and won three of three tackles in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Bologna.

Locatelli helped the defense and also paced his side in key passes, but his teammate didn't convert his feeds. He has tallied multiple tackles in eight displays in a row, accumulating 32 (19 won) and posting 14 cances created, eight crosses and 20 clearances over that span. Moreover, this marked his seventh consecutive appearances with one or more shots, for a total of 15 (five on target). Instead, he interrupted a three-match string with one cross.