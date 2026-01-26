Locatelli dictated Juventus' early rhythm and provided the key pass for Jonathan David's 22nd minute opener, floating a clever ball into the area for the forward to control and finish, with the pass marking his first assist of the season in 21 appearances. He also worked through pressure to prevent Napoli from building sustained momentum, especially during the quieter second half. His influence was felt on both sides of the ball, as he contributed defensively in his usual manner with three tackles, one interception, and two blocks to round out a strong overall performance.