Manuel Locatelli News: Provides one assist in win

Locatelli assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus Pisa.

Locatelli delivered a strong all-around performance against Pisa on Saturday, first contributing offensively with a late assist after perfectly releasing Jeremie Boga in behind, while adding three shots and two key passes. He also impressed defensively with three tackles, three interceptions and five clearances. The midfielder is in good form at the moment, recording one goal, one assist, 10 tackles and five interceptions across his last two appearances in all competitions.