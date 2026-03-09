Manuel Locatelli headshot

Manuel Locatelli News: Provides one assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Locatelli assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus Pisa.

Locatelli delivered a strong all-around performance against Pisa on Saturday, first contributing offensively with a late assist after perfectly releasing Jeremie Boga in behind, while adding three shots and two key passes. He also impressed defensively with three tackles, three interceptions and five clearances. The midfielder is in good form at the moment, recording one goal, one assist, 10 tackles and five interceptions across his last two appearances in all competitions.

Manuel Locatelli
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Locatelli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Locatelli See More
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
139 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
February 22, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
February 21, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 13, 2021