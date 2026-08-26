Manuel Locatelli headshot

Manuel Locatelli News: Six interceptions Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Locatelli had one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Frosinone.

Locatelli delivered a classic double-pivot performance against Frosinone, breaking up six attacks with interceptions and clearing five more balls out of danger to lead all Juventus players defensively. He also created a chance and won eight duels in the middle of the park, rounding out a complete display.

Manuel Locatelli
Juventus
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