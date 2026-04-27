Manuel Locatelli headshot

Manuel Locatelli News: Solid again in Milan contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 1:19am

Locatelli won one of two tackles and had two key passes, five clearances and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus AC Milan.

Locatelli had a well-rounded display and was the usual big defensive presence in the midfield, matching his season high in clearances and pushing his streak with at least one to 13 outings, for a total of 37. He has recorded multiple tackles in his last nine appearances, piling up 34 (20 won), adding nine crosses (three accurate) and 15 shots (five on target) during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his third straight match with one or more chances created.

Manuel Locatelli
Juventus
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