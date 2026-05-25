Manuel Locatelli News: Well-rounded showing versus Torino
Locatelli won two of three tackles and recorded two shots (zero on goal), two clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Torino.
Locatelli picked up stats across the board, as he's routinely done throughout the campaign, while rarely filling the stat sheet on either end. He has scored twice, provided two assists and notched 56 chances created, 28 crosses, 126 tackles and 88 clearances in 45 displays.
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