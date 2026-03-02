Manuel Locatelli News: Will be back versus Pisa
Locatelli will be eligible to play in Saturday's game against Pisa after completing a one-game domestic suspension.
Locatelli will likely reclaim a spot in the starting lineup at the expense of Teun Koopmeiners in the midfield. He has posted multiple clearances in his last six showings, piling up 18 and adding 27 tackles (11 won) and seven key passes in that stretch. Additionally, he has posted one or more crosses in his four appearances on the trot, accumulating seven deliveries (two accurate), scoring twice and taking four shots over that span.
