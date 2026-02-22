Manuel Locatelli News: Will sit out Roma clash
Locatelli won two of six tackles, created one scoring chance, had four clearances and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Como.
Locatelli focused on the defensive but couldn't do much to properly lift his team and will be unavailable for the next Serie A due to yellow-card accumulation. Teun Koopmeiners or Fabio Miretti will move to the midfield to replace him.
