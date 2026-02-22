Manuel Locatelli headshot

Manuel Locatelli News: Will sit out Roma clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Locatelli won two of six tackles, created one scoring chance, had four clearances and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Como.

Locatelli focused on the defensive but couldn't do much to properly lift his team and will be unavailable for the next Serie A due to yellow-card accumulation. Teun Koopmeiners or Fabio Miretti will move to the midfield to replace him.

Manuel Locatelli
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Locatelli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Locatelli See More
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
124 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
February 22, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
February 21, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 13, 2021