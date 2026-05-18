Manuel Locatelli News: Workmanlike outing against Fiorentina

Locatelli generated three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created and won one three tackles in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Fiorentina.

Locatelli put up his usual numbers and was a bigger presence than usual in the final third, matching his season high in attempts. He has registered at least one key pass in the last six tilts, piling up 10. Furthermore, he has sent in one or more crosses in the last four rounds, amassing seven (zero accurate). Finally, this marked his 12th appearance in a row with at least one tackle, for a total of 42 (23 won).