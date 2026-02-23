Manuel Neuer Injury: Back in training Monday

Neuer (calf) was spotted back in training Monday, according to BILD.

Neuer went down with a calf muscle fiber tear that initially looked like it would sideline him for a significant stretch, but the veteran was back on the pitch Monday getting work in with his goalkeeper drills, a promising sign in his recovery process. That said, his exact return timeline is still up in the air, and Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund could arrive too soon for him to be fully cleared and match-ready. Until he's back at full throttle, Jonas Urbig is lined up to handle duties between the posts.