Manuel Neuer Injury: Back running on training pitch
Neuer (calf) was spotted running on the training pitch on Friday, the club announced.
Neuer suffered a calf injury in the first leg of the Champions League clash with Leverkusen and missed the next two games. He is expected to return after the international break and was spotted running on the training ground on Friday, which confirms he is on the right track. Until he fully recovers, Jonas Urbig will be the starting goalkeeper.
