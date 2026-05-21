Manuel Neuer Injury: Called up by Germany

Neuer (calf) has been called up by Germany for the World Cup and is expected to be the starting goalkeeper for the tournament according to reports.

Neuer had been substituted in the 60th minute of Saturday's win over Koln as a precaution due to a calf issue, but the call-up confirms the problem is not considered serious enough to threaten his participation. The veteran goalkeeper ends the Bundesliga season with 22 starts, 31 saves and six clean sheets while conceding 20 goals, and his selection by coach Julian Nagelsmann signals that Germany are backing their experienced number one to lead them through what promises to be a highly competitive tournament.