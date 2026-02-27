Manuel Neuer Injury: Could be an option Saturday

Neuer (calf) could be an option for Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "With Manuel, things are looking good; we'd thought he might be out longer. But he might train with us today, then we'll have to discuss it again before the game. We'll talk it over with Manu. If not, we'll go with Jonas, he's always deputized for him very well."

Neuer has been back on the training pitch this week and is closing in on a return from his calf injury, with Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund firmly in his sights. The veteran goalkeeper is shaping up to be a true game-time decision and will take his spot between the posts if he proves he is fully fit. If not, Jonas Urbig is lined up to get the nod once again and handle duties in goal.