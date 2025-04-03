Manuel Neuer Injury: Doing goalie drills Thursday
Neuer (calf) was spotted doing goalkeeper drills on Thursday, the club announced.
Neuer is working hard to make his return to the pitch and was seen doing goalkeeper exercises after completing runs earlier this week. This suggests he might be aiming for a return in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan if everything goes as planned. Until then, Jonas Urbig will continue to replace him between the posts.
