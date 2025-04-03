Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Neuer headshot

Manuel Neuer Injury: Doing goalie drills Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Neuer (calf) was spotted doing goalkeeper drills on Thursday, the club announced.

Neuer is working hard to make his return to the pitch and was seen doing goalkeeper exercises after completing runs earlier this week. This suggests he might be aiming for a return in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan if everything goes as planned. Until then, Jonas Urbig will continue to replace him between the posts.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
