Manuel Neuer Injury: Expected to start Friday

Neuer (calf) trained fully this week with the squad and is expected to start in goal for Friday's clash against Gladbach, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Manuel is fit."

Neuer missed the last two games with a calf injury but looks fully fit again after training normally with the squad this week and should regain his spot between the posts for Friday's clash against Gladbach. This is a big boost for the Bavarians since Neuer remains a key leader and a reliable presence in goal, even though Jonas Urbig has done a solid job stepping in while Neuer was sidelined.